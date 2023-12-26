Girl, 5, dies in bunkbed during Englewood blaze, dad hurt: officials

A young girl died and her father was injured during a fire Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of West Marquette Road about 7:15 a.m. where they found the girl, 5, deceased, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

She was found in a bunk bed moments after paramedics from ambulance 58 returning to their quarters at a nearby firehouse from an unrelated run noticed fire and smoke surging from the second floor window, department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Crews from Engine 54 and Truck 20 arrived “seconds later,” burst into the building. “Family on the scene told them where the child was,” Langford said. The bed was “pretty much consumed” with fire, said Langford.

Firefighters simultaneously searched the building and extinguished the fire, which left a man with “minor burns,” said Langford. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but it was “nothing nefarious,” Langford said.

About five people were displaced from the multi-unit apartment building, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

