Girl, 5, dies in apparent drowning at south suburban waterpark

A 5-year-old girl died Friday afternoon after she apparently drowned in a pool at a waterpark in south suburban Tinley Park, authorities said.

At 3:53 p.m., emergency personnel with the Tinley Park Fire Department responded to White Water Canyon Water Park, 8221 W. 171st St., in regard to a full cardiac arrest. First responders arrived at the scene and found lifeguards performing lifesaving measures, including CPR, on a 5-year-old girl who had been rescued from a pool and was unresponsive.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. It remains unclear how long the girl was in the water before being rescued by lifeguards, according to authorities.

Her identity has yet to be released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.