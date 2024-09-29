Chicago Violence

Girl, 2, shot inside Chicago Lawn home: police

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 61st Street.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 2-year-old girl was shot inside a home Saturday evening in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 61st Street. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances regarding the shooting weren't known as of Saturday night.

Area One detectives were investigating.

