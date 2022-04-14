Girl, 17, Dies Days After Shooting Near Chicago State University

A 17-year-old girl died days after she was near Chicago State University on the South Side.

Asha Williams was driving Monday evening in the 600 block of East 95th Street when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was struck in the left side of the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

She was pronounced dead two days later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.