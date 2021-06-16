Little Village

Girl, 16, Hit by Bulldozer in Little Village

A 16-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a bulldozer Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The bulldozer was traveling about 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue when the girl walked into the street and was struck, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The teen suffered injuries to her legs, arms and head, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Local

anjanette young 2 hours ago

Anjanette Young to Seek Jury Trial in Wrongful Raid Case After Mediation Talks Break Down

rockton chemical plant fire 2 hours ago

Illinois EPA Says Firefighting Foam Used in Rockton May Have Contained ‘Chemicals of Concern'

No citations were issued for the 50-year-old man driving the bulldozer, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Little Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us