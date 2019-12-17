Chicago Public Library

Girl, 11, Sexually Assaulted at Library in Morgan Park: Police

Police said the 25-year-old man had been sitting next to the corner room and entered it after the girl’s mother walked out of it.

By Sun-Times Media Wire

Police are questioning a man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon at a public library in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The girl was in a corner room of the library about 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Hoyne Avenue when a man entered the room and sexually assaulted her, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Public Library’s Walker Branch, 11071 S. Hoyne Ave., is located on that block.

The man was already banned from the library due to “his inappropriate behavior with female library patrons,” a police spokeswoman said in an email.

The girl was treated at a hospital, and the man was taken in for questioning, police said. No charges have been filed.

A spokesperson for CPL did not immediately have a comment.

