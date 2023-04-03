Giants Tie Record With Home Run Barrage Vs. White Sox

Giants tie Guaranteed Rate Field homer record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While there was plenty of pomp and circumstance at Guaranteed Rate Field for the Chicago White Sox home opener vs. the San Francisco Giants, the visitors were responsible for most of the fireworks in a record-tying barrage of home runs.

In total, the Giants hit seven home runs in their 12-3 win over the White Sox, and according to Stathead, that power surge tied a record at the 30-plus year old ballpark.

The seven home runs hit by the Giants tied a record for most homers hit by a team in a single game at the ballpark.

The previous two occasions where seven home runs were hit took place on May 2, 2002, when Mike Cameron hit a record-tying four home runs as the Mariners pounded the White Sox, and on June 25, 2016, when the White Sox hit seven against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The ballpark record wasn’t the only one equaled on Monday. According to Christopher Kamka, Michael Kopech’s five home runs allowed tied a White Sox record for most long balls conceded by a pitcher, with Reynaldo Lopez and Eddie Lopat now sharing that distinction with the Sox fireballer.

The White Sox will hope to reverse their fortunes on Wednesday when they take on the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a 1:10 p.m. start time.

