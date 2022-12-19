Giant Menorah at Chicago's Daley Plaza to Light Up on 2nd Night of Hanukkah

Candles on a giant menorah at Chicago's Daley Plaza are set to be lit up Monday as the city's Jewish community celebrates the second night of Hanukkah.

The Jewish holiday -- known to many as "The Festival of Lights" -- began at sundown on Dec. 18 and ends on sundown Dec. 26. Sunday, the celebration kicked off with menorahs atop a caravan that traveled through Rogers Park, the Loop and Logan Square.

Monday at 5 p.m., the city's annual Menorah lighting ceremony will take place at the corner of Dearborn and Washington Streets.

The event, sponsored by Chabad of the Loop, features warm latkes, live music and jelly donuts.

What Is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, celebrates the the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian-Greek army. In the second century B.C., the Holy Land was ruled by the Syrian King Antiochus IV Epiphanes who told the Jewish people they must renounce their religion and accept Greek beliefs or be sentenced to death, according to chabad.org. A small group of poorly armed Jewish rebels, led by Judah Maccabee, fought back and successfully drove the Syrian-Greeks from the land, reclaiming the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

When the victorious rebels sought to light the Temple’s menorah, the seven-branched candelabrum, there was only enough oil to keep the candles burning for a single day. However, in what is considered a miracle in Jewish faith, the flames continued to flicker for eight nights.

While the menorah used in the ancient holy temple only had seven branches, the Hanukkah menorah has nine candlestick holders — one for each night of Hanukkah and the "shamash" (attendant) to light the others.

How is Hanukkah observed?

The main Hanukkah tradition is the lighting of the commemorative menorah. On the first night, two candles are lit: the shamash and the first branch. Over the next seven days, an additional candle is lit until all eight lights are aflame.

Candles are added to the menorah from right to left, but lit each night starting with the left-most candle.

Traditional blessings and songs are recited during the lighting of each candle, which occurs after sunset (except on Fridays when it is lit before the Shabbat candles). Generally, the menorah is placed in a window or doorway for those outside the home to see it.