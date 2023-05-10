Giant Doll Welcomed by CPS Showcases Mexican Culture in Chicago. Here's Where to See It

Chicago Public Schools welcomed a 13-foot artisan doll to Daley Plaza on Tuesday as part of "Mexico Week in Chicago" festivities hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago.

The doll, "La Muñeca Lele", represents the traditions and customs of the Mexican state Querétaro, and is set to tour Chicago through May 13.

La Muñeca Lele was designated as a state cultural heritage site in Amealco, Querétaro, with the doll touring Chicago being a 13-foot tall adaptation of the original handmade doll.

According to the Mexican Consulate, "Lele" means "baby" in hñähñú, one of the 68 indigenous languages ​​of Mexico.

After the doll's welcoming Tuesday at Daley Plaza, La Muñeca Lele is visiting O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday before visiting the Jane Byrne Plaza on May 11 and Palmer House Hilton Hotel on May 12. Lele will then visit the Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza on May 13 before departing

The following activities are also taking place this week in honor of Mexico Week in Chicago:

Food Trail (May 3-14): Some 18 Chicago restaurants will offer Jalisco-inspired Mexican dishes and drinks.

(May 3-14): Some 18 Chicago restaurants will offer Jalisco-inspired Mexican dishes and drinks. Huichol Art Exhibition (May 3-14): Monumental sculptures by César Menchaca can be seen at Navy Pier.

(May 3-14): Monumental sculptures by César Menchaca can be seen at Navy Pier. Art workshop (May 12): MANO Art Gallery will offer a workshop "Paint your own Nahual"

While some activities are free, others have paid admission.