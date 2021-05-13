South loop

Giant Art Project Honoring Mental Health Awareness Installed in South Loop

A new art piece is being installed in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood in honor of Mental Health Awareness month

A new art installation in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month has been installed along Roosevelt Road in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

The 31-foot rooftop installation reads “You Got This” and is the largest 3D project to date from the widely popular “You Are Beautiful” initiative and is located above the Roosevelt Collection Shops in the South Loop.

The new installation’s slogan “You Got This” is mean to show togetherness during Mental Health Awareness month, according to a press release.

The project will benefit NAMI, a Chicago-based organization that helps people and families impacted by mental health issues.

