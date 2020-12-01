Secretary of State

Giannoulias Considers Run For Illinois Secretary of State Post Long Held By Jesse White

It has been 10 years since Giannoulias ran and lost a heated race for the U.S. Senate against Mark Kirk.

By Mary Ann Ahern

In what will likely be a long line of candidates, former Illinois state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias on Tuesday said he is considering a campaign for Illinois Secretary of State, a position long held by Jesse White who confirmed he won't seek another term in 2022.

It has been 10 years since Giannoulias ran and lost a heated race for the U.S. Senate against Mark Kirk. Giannoulias confirmed to NBC 5 his interest in a run for Secretary of State.

In recent years Giannoulias has been chairman of the Illinois Community Colleges Board. He serves on several boards, as well as serving as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University.

White, 86, confirmed in August 2019 that he won't seek a seventh term in office when he's up for re-election. 

The primary election for the Secretary of State race will be held in March 2022.   

