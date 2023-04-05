Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against Bulls on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters before the game.

Antetokounmpo came out for his normal pregame warmup tonight, but cut it short before completing it. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 5, 2023

The Bulls similarly witnessed an opponent star become inactive before their game recently. On Tuesday, Trae Young did not play for the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial mock play-in tournament game. Still, the Hawks defeated the Bulls 123-105 at home.

Antetokounmpo has scored 24+ points in each of his last four outings, scoring 38 points against the Miami Heat in that frame and shooting under 50 percent from the field in only one of those contests. This season, he's averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 55.7 percent shooting from the field.

According to ESPN, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are also out for the Bucks. Alex Caruso will not play for the Bulls. He represents the only inactive player for Chicago.

The Bulls own the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference and earned a play-in spot on Tuesday due to an Orlando Magic loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are two games behind the Hawks and Atlanta Raptors. Hypothetically, the Bulls would play the Raptors should the regular season end at this writing.

