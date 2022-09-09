An Insider's Guide to Transportation and Parking at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears 2022-2023 season begins Sunday at home -- Soldier Field, along Chicago's lakefront. But physically getting to the Chicago Park District owned venue is a complicated playbook of sorts.

Yes, parking a vehicle is possible, if money is no object. But there are less expensive options for wallet-conscious fans, in the form of trains and buses and rideshares.

Here's a breakdown.

Let's Start with Driving and Parking.

Chicago Bears season ticket holders have access to the best parking lots on Museum Campus. However, if you're not one of those fans, you may be looking for a 'Single Game Pass' to display in your vehicle. Those passes are good for the Grant Park North Garage, and the Millennium Garage (enter off of Columbus and Monroe). The advantage of these garages? A free shuttle bus straight to the stadium. Soldier Field. Those lots start at $42.

Other nearby garages, including at McCormick Place, Grant Park and more have parking available as well, but without the perk of a shuttle. Prices vary. Here's more information.

How About Someone Else Driving You?

Attention rideshare customers: There are only a couple of drop-off points, and one pick-up location after the game, at East Balbo Drive and South Columbus Drive.

Those turnarounds are highly managed by traffic management. And, you can expect to walk a bit to get to your driver, or to the gate.

In terms of timing, here's what the team says: "Taxi cabs, limousines, and buses will not be allowed to enter Soldier Field Campus starting 90 minutes after kick-off. The campus will re-open 1 hour after the game is over."

Your Best Bet? Public Transit

The best financial bargain is the CTA.

Bears fans can take the Red, Orange, and Green Line trains to the Roosevelt Station. It's a hefty walk from there -- but game goers can transfer to the #146 bus at the Roosevelt Station to get a lot closer.

The CTA also works with Metra Commuter Rail on the #128 Solider Field Express bus. That bus picks up Metra riders at the Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Stations, taking those customers to the venue with no stops.

The #128 starts running 2 hours before game time.

If you're coming to the game from the suburbs, the PACE Suburban Bus System runs a 'Soldier Field Express Route' from different Suburban pick-up spots to the Museum Campus.

Finally, Northwest Indiana fans can use the South Shore Line to the McCormick Station. Soldier Field from there is a rather quick walk.

Go Bears!