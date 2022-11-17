Georgia Tackle Broderick Jones a Player Bears Should Eye in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Georgia tackle Broderick Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s very simple -- the Bears need to protect their franchise quarterback (Justin Fields) sooner than later.

Chicago fans (and haters) have not beheld a talented quarterback with this much upside since... well... since never. If Fields is to reach his potential and the Bears arise as a viable NFL Super Bowl contender, the organization must protect him.

There are several first round offensive line prospects that might be the key to providing the necessary protection for Fields to flourish. Broderick Jones could possibly grow to command that role for the Bears.

Name: Broderick Jones

Position: OT

School (Year): Georgia (Redshirt So.)

Measurables: 6’5”, 315 lbs / 4.98 40-Time

Career Notes: [2022] Preseason First-Team All-SEC; [2021] National Champion; [2021] SEC All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

Best Game: Typically, the individual success of any offensive lineman is gauged, ironically, by the overall effectiveness of the entire offense’s production. However, linemen battle within the trenches between both offensive and defensive lines; and that is the game within the game where individual success can be charted. During this 2022 campaign, on October 29, Jones excelled against bitter rival Florida. Jones allowed zero sacks of his quarterback, while the offense amassed 316 passing yards and two aerial scores. Jones blocked for a ground attack that accumulated 239 yards and four rushing touchdowns. At the end of the day, according to PFF stats, Jones’ overall blocking rate of 82.7 ranked as his highest against a Power Five opponent.

What they’re saying about him: “Still, he’s already done some jaw-dropping things that other 315-pound men can only dream of.” - Pro Football Focus reporter Michael Renner

Skill Set: Jones flashes tremendous physical upside with an extremely high ceiling as a NFL starting left tackle. Although his overall experience and actual starts are limited, athletically he matches up with any of his more experienced peers. A phenomenal athlete, Jones’ strength is proportional to his balance providing him with a solid base when contending with power rushers, he also showcases impressive agility and quickness when recovering from being initially beaten to either side. When engaged with defenders, Jones does a credible job of channeling his power throughout his extended limbs to gain leverage on opponents. Yes, he’s a bit inexperienced, yet Jones constantly competes with a patient blocking acumen and discipline.

Why Chicago? To say the Bears struggle protecting their quarterback is equivalent to vampires using tanning oil to shield themselves from the sun: it’s not a good look. Chicago desperately needs to acquire a left tackle that blocks with authority, and Jones demonstrates enough potential to possibly become that missing bookend protector. Jones’ agility and flexibility serve him well when redirecting his base in pass protection -- he gets excellent depth on his slide kick and has the short area quickness to match edge rushers’ speed around the corners. Jones might also enhance Chicago’s strong running attack with his ability to block downfield into defense’s second level. Overall, Jones is a high-upside athlete with an expanding toolbox of blocking attributes that are already NFL caliber.

