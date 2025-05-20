George Wendt, Chicago-born actor known for role on ‘Cheers,' dies at 76: report

George Wendt, a Chicago-born actor most known for his role as Norm Peterson on "Cheers," has died at 76, according to multiple reports.

Wendt died Tuesday morning at his family home, with his publicist confirming his death to Variety.

Born in Chicago, Wendt attended high school in western Wisconsin and later joined Chicago's famed improv troupe, "The Second City," in the 1970s.

Wendt later landed the role he became best-known for in 1982, when iconic NBC sitcom "Cheers" premiered.

For 11 seasons, Wendt's role as a self-deprecating accountant and regular at the Cheers bar was acclaimed by fans and critics alike throughout the show's duration.

During the show's run from 1982 to 1993, Wendt won six Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Owing to his Chicago ties, Wendt also appeared on Saturday Night Live during the early 1990s as part of the "Chicago Superfans" sketch, with Wendt portraying Bob Swerski in the sketches.