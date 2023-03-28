‘Gentle Giant': Hero Nashville Officer Who Stopped School Shooter is From Chicago

One of the officers credited with stopping the shooter inside a Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school on Monday grew up in Chicago, and his family said they aren't surprised by his bravery.

Officer Rex Engelbert was identified as one of two officers who fatally shot a heavily-armed shooter inside The Covenant School in Nashville, minutes after the attacker killed six people, including three children.

Engelbert's body cam video was released to the public by police Tuesday, with officials hailing the officers for their quick response.

"I want to say thank you to our first responders who got there and immediately went in and addressed the threat of someone who had multiple rounds of ammunition, prepared for confrontation with law enforcement," Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. "And we were able to stop the threat and unfortunately six victims. So my thoughts and prayers again but my praise goes to the men and women as I've said before, we will not wait. I was hoping this day would never ever come here in this city, but we would never wait to go in and make entry... especially when it deals with our children."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Engelbert's body cam showed a woman greeting police outside as they arrive at The Covenant School on Monday. “The kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don't know where they are,” she tells police.

“OK, yes, ma'am,” Engelbert replied.

The woman then directs officers to Fellowship Hall and says people inside had just heard gunshots. “Upstairs are a bunch of kids,” she says.

Three officers, including Engelbert, search rooms one by one, holding rifles. “Metro Police,” officers yell.

“Let's go, let's go,” one officer yells.

As alarms are heard going off in the school, one officer says, “It sounds like it's upstairs.”

Officers climb stairs to the second floor and enter a lobby area. “Move in,” an officer yells. Then a barrage of gunfire is heard.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released body footage from two of the five officers who responded to the school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The original video can be found on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTube channel.

Two officers from the five-member team opened fire in response, killing the suspect at 10:27 a.m.

“Get your hands away from the gun," an officer yells twice. Then the shooter is shown motionless on the floor.

Police identified Engelbert, a four-year member of the force, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year member, as the officers who fatally shot the attacker.

Engelbert graduated from Loyola Academy in 2014. He also attended Queen of All Saints elementary school in Chicago.

His brother, Kevin Engelbert, told NBC Chicago he was proud to hear of his brother's heroism and said the officer is "glad to have some respite for the next couple days."

“He just followed his training and is glad that his training kicked in and his fortitude withheld," Kevin Engelbert said.

The two spoke yesterday and Rex Engelbert confirmed to his brother his role in stopping the threat at the school.

The 27-year-old officer has been living in Nashville with his fiancé, but is now taking some time off, per standard protocol, as Monday's events are being investigated.

“He’s incredibly passionate about what he does. He’s always been a gentle giant and he’s always there for those in need," Kevin Engelbert said.

But Engelbert's family said that's just how they were raised.

“My mom always taught us to be brave and it’s almost not surprising to see that bravery come through," Kevin Engelbert said. “Growing up with four boys, and in Chicago it’s just…I’ve known Rex to always be as brave as he is compassionate and a gentle giant.”

Six victims were killed in Monday's shooting, including three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

The three children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The three adults killed were Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was previously a student of the private Christian school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.