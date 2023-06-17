70-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in head-on crash with pickup truck, Geneva police say

A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in suburban Geneva when a pickup truck slammed into his motorcycle head-on, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 1:48 p.m. on Illinois Route 38 near Crissey Avenue. The motorcycle rider, who was from Bloomingdale, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 when a Chevrolet Silverado heading westbound veered into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to law enforcement. The driver of the Silverado, a 24-year-old man from Aurora, and his three passengers, were evaluated on scene and not injured.

Geneva police anticipate charges will be filed, but are awaiting the results of an investigation before proceeding further. A portion of Route 38 remained closed Saturday evening while the Geneva Police Department and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team worked to investigate the crash.

The individual who died is expected to be identified once family is notified by the Kane County Coroner's Office.