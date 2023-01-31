General Admission Tickets for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race Go on Sale This Week

Tickets for NASCAR's Chicago street race go on sal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tickets to the highly-anticipated NASCAR Chicago Street Race this summer are set to go on sale this week.

General admission tickets to the event set for the Fourth of July holiday weekend go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, with two-day prices starting at $269. Early access is also available for "an exclusive pre-sale" on Tuesday and Wednesday to those who subscribed to emails.

The event already released two-day reserved tickets starting at $465, offering reserved seating "and a wide variety of premium experiences."

Last week, NASCAR announced a lineup of some big-name artists who will headline concerts as part of a two-day festival with the historic event. The racing giant revealed The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett will perform as part of the NASCAR Cup Series' Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

All tickets will include access to races and concerts.

Chicago Street Race weekend will mark NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years. The company used to host races at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway from 2001 to 2019.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

It will also be the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race.

Here's a look at the schedule so far:

JULY 1

Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying

The Black Crowes concert.

Xfinity Series race

The Chainsmokers

JULY 2