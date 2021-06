The Barnes and Noble in suburban Deerfield received a gaggle of unexpected visitors this week.

A family of geese was spotted shopping for some summer reading at the book store on North Waukegan Road at around noon on Tuesday, the Patch reported.

Fellow shopper, Jenny Goldstick, told the newspaper that it was unclear whether the geese were in search of something specific, but noted that they were headed towards the store's music section.