GB Packers Surpass Chicago Bears for All-Time Wins on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win.

The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786.

The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York Giants, with 713 wins as of this writing.

Aaron Rodgers earned his 24th win over the Bears on Sunday. His record against Chicago for his career is now 24-5. He kept his winning streak against the Bears intact, extending it to eight wins on Sunday.

The Bears dropped their sixth straight loss, and are now 3-10 on the season.

