Gas Leak in The Loop Sparks Fire Department Activity, CTA Delays

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a gas leak in The Loop Wednesday afternoon, causing train delays on the CTA.

The gas leak was reported at 30 E. Lake St, CFD said, noting the gas company will be ventilating.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:30, service on the Purple Line Express trains were halted between Howard and The Loop "due to fire department activity," CTA said in a tweet.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Service was resumed about 10 minutes later, according to a tweet, though trains were seeing delays. CTA advised travelers to allow for extra time.