Gas Leak Closes Major Roads in Suburban Elgin, Authorities Say

Several major roadways through suburban Elgin remain closed on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak in the area, according to authorities.

Police say that the leak is centered near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road.

Big Timber Road is currently closed between McLean Boulevard and Todd Farm Drive, according to police, and McLean Boulevard is closed between Big Timber Road and Todd Farm Drive, according to Total Traffic.

Reports say that authorities have put up “hard barricades” in the area, and it is unclear when the roadways will reopen.

Residents are being urged to use alternate routes and to stay away from the area until further notice.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.