A leak at the BP Whiting Refinery is releasing "odors" into parts of the Chicago area as crews work to respond to the situation, officials said Thursday.

According to the city of Whiting, Indiana, officials were alerted by BP that a smell was coming from one of their underground supply lines.

"The City of Whiting has received information that BP is aware of odors coming from one of their underground small supply lines located in Whiting, Indiana and has activated crews to respond," the city wrote on social media.

Whiting officials said BP has located the leak and isolated it, with trucks onsite to clean up the situation. Air monitoring was set up "as a precautionary measure," but no elevated readings have been detected so far.

"The safety of BP responders, the community and the environment remain BP's highest priority," the city's alert read. "Thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We appreciate your cooperation and support."

