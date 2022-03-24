Gas Giveaway Begins Across Chicago, Several Suburbs; Long Lines, Traffic Reported

A second and even larger gas giveaway is about to take place across parts of Chicago and several surrounding suburbs Thursday morning, with cities and authorities bracing for long lines and heavy traffic impacts as businessman Willie Wilson offers up $1 million in free gas.

In some locations, cars started lining up at 4 a.m., waiting for hours before the planned 7 a.m. start time. In other locations, authorities were forcing drivers to wait.

In Chicago, to avoid the chaos that unfolded the week prior, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications released a list of rules for drivers, among them was a requirement to avoid lining up until 7 a.m.

But in some locations, including one in Rogers Park, lines could be seen well before that time.

At city locations, each vehicle will receive a sticker indicating their position in line. OEMC noted, however, that cars may not start lining up prior to 7 a.m. All vehicles must also have a sticker to receive free gas.

Each vehicle can receive up to $50 worth of gas, OEMC said. Locations can expect up to 400 cars for an estimated four to five hours.

Traffic Control Aides and the Chicago Police Department will send officers to each participating location to assist in the flow of traffic, as Wilson's first giveaway last week led to major jams near a number of citywide gas stations.

In Evanston, the city warned residents to anticipate heavy traffic near Green Bay Road and Foster Street due to the giveaway.

The northern Chicago suburb also said it plans to implement traffic protocols, allowing drivers who participate in the giveaway to only enter the Mobil gas station from southbound Green Bay Road. See the full guidelines for drives here.

It is unclear whether similar rules will be enforced at other suburban locations participating in the giveaway.

In partnership with approximately 50 gas stations around the Chicago area, Wilson said he will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent.

Wondering where you can go to fill up your tank for free?

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Chicago Locations

Amoco – 4401 West Roosevelt Road

Amoco – 7210 North Clark

BP – 342 East 35th Street

BP – 3955 North Western Avenue

BP – 4401 West 55th Street

BP – 7601 South Chicago Avenue

Citgo – 1345 North Pulaski

Citgo – 5103 West Madison

Citgo – 5150 West Chicago

Citgo – 6700 South Cottage Grove

Clark – 1201 West 87th Street

Clark - 4300 S. Union

Gulf – 9901 South Halsted

Marathon – 340 South Sacramento

Shell – 5230 South Western Avenue

Shell – 6129 West North Avenue

Shell – 6434 West Archer

Super Save – 48 East Garfield Boulevard

Super Save – 9452 South Cottage Grove

Super Save – 11100 South State Street

NOTE: OEMC's list of gas stations included a Clark station at 4300 South Union Avenue, but a list posted to Dr. Wilson's Twitter account did NOT include that gas station.

Suburban Locations

Berwyn:

BP – 1601 Oak Park

Broadview:

BP – 17th & Bataan

Calumet Park:

Citgo – 11901 South Marshfield

Chicago Heights:

Mobile - 431 W. Lincoln Highway

Cicero:

BP – 5201 West Cermak Road

Country Club Hills:

18280 South Pulaski

Dolton:

Exxon Mobil – 1421 East Sibley Boulevard

Evanston:

Mobil – 1950 Green Bay Road

Harvey:

BP – 15857 South Halsted

Harwood Heights:

Shell – 4555 North Nagle

Hazel Crest:

BP – 17450 Kedzie

Hickory Hills:

Falcon – 8702 South Roberts Road

LaGrange Park:

Mobile – 1101 North LaGrange Road

Maywood:

Super Save – 101 West Madison

Melrose Park:

BP – 1309 North 25th

Oak Forest:

BP – 5548 West 159th Street

Oak Lawn:

BP – 11040 South Pulaski Road

Olympia Fields:

Shell – 2401 Lincoln Highway

Park Forest:

Shell – 385 Sauk Trail

Phoenix:

Citgo – 15221 South Halsted

Riverdale:

Citgo – 13801 South Halsted

River Grove:

Shell – 2474 Thatcher

Robbins:

GoLo – 4005 West 135th Street

Rosemont:

Mobile – 9401 West Higgins

Schiller Park:

Phillips – 9340 Irving Park Road

Stickney:

Shell – 3901 South Harlem

Stone Park:

Amoco – 1700 North Mannheim

Westchester:

BP – 11201 West Cermak Road