Indiana

Gary Woman Arrested After Reaching 142 Miles Per Hour on I-80/94: Police

A 20-year-old woman was pulled over after reaching 142 mph on I-80/94

Getty Images

A Gary woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she was caught driving 142 mph and charting over the legal limit for intoxication.

Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling I-80/94 near Cline Ave. when he spotted a vehicle pass him at a high speed around 2:24 a.m., according to a police report.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver, later identified as Naomie K. Johnson, 20, of Gary, was weaving in an out of traffic but Griffin caught up to the speeding black Chrysler 300 and paced the vehicle at 142 mph., according to police.

Local

Little Village 1 hour ago

Residents, Officials Call for Release of Videos in Death of Teen Shot by Police Monday

maggie daley park 2 hours ago

Big Change Coming to Maggie Daley Park Following Injuries and Lawsuits

Griffin turned on his lights and siren attempting to stop the driver, but the driver did not immediately stop but eventually pulled over near the 8 mile-marker.

During the stop, Griffin conducted an O.W.I. investigation after probable cause was developed and the driver was later taken into custody and submitted for a test for intoxication, according to the report.

Johnson registered a .12% BAC, .04% over the legal limit, according to police.

Johnson was charged with four accounts of varying classes of misdemeanors as well as one Class A felony count for resisting law enforcement and was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.

This article tagged under:

IndianaIndiana State PoliceGaryi-80Griffith Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us