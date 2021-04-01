Gary Woman Arrested After Reaching 142 Miles Per Hour on I-80/94: Police

A Gary woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she was caught driving 142 mph and charting over the legal limit for intoxication.

Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling I-80/94 near Cline Ave. when he spotted a vehicle pass him at a high speed around 2:24 a.m., according to a police report.

The driver, later identified as Naomie K. Johnson, 20, of Gary, was weaving in an out of traffic but Griffin caught up to the speeding black Chrysler 300 and paced the vehicle at 142 mph., according to police.

Griffin turned on his lights and siren attempting to stop the driver, but the driver did not immediately stop but eventually pulled over near the 8 mile-marker.

During the stop, Griffin conducted an O.W.I. investigation after probable cause was developed and the driver was later taken into custody and submitted for a test for intoxication, according to the report.

Johnson registered a .12% BAC, .04% over the legal limit, according to police.

Johnson was charged with four accounts of varying classes of misdemeanors as well as one Class A felony count for resisting law enforcement and was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.