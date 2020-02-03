Gary Woman, 25, Fatally Struck by SUV on I-57 Near Matteson

A 25-year-old Gary woman was struck and killed by a SUV on Sunday on I-57 in south suburban Matteson.

A GMC was stopped on the right shoulder of northbound I-57 near Lincoln Highway about 9:20 p.m. when Ashley Hamilton stepped out and walked into an active lane of traffic, Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was hit by a Jeep and was pronounced dead at a hospital, state police said.

All lanes of northbound I-57 were shut down from about 9:30 p.m. until 2:20 a.m. the next day for an investigation, state police said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, state police said. An investigation is ongoing.