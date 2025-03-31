Indiana school forced to hold classes at new location after tornado rips roof off gymnasium

Students from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy in Gary, Indiana were back in class Monday after spring break, but not at their school. Instead, they'll be attending classes at Gary Area Career Center, a temporary location after part of the school building's roof was ripped off when an EF 1 tornado struck the area two weeks ago.

One large room now serves as classrooms for the Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students.

“They’re coming in, they’re going to get their breakfast,” principal, Sharmayne McKinley said. They’re going to their classroom and they’re going to learn, just as if they were at the school.”

For parents, this transition has been a bit difficult since the building is farther away, and some students had to be bussed in. But they say their kids are resilient.

“It’s going to be different for her, so I’m excited to see what she’s going to say when she gets home,” said LaToya Hearne, a parent of a first grader.

The Superintendent of the Gary Community School Corporation said they are still in the process of assessing the damage, working with their insurance and selecting a construction company to do the rebuild.

“If I’m just going by experience, it will definitely…probably take well into the summer,” said Yvonne Stokes, the Gary Community School Corporation Superintendent

For now, they’re just trying to make the best out of a difficult situation.