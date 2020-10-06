Gary Indiana

Gary Police: Teen, Man Dead After Monday Shooting Inside Residence

Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man dead on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from Gary police, officers responded to a call of gunshot victims at a residence in the 4400 block of Johnson Street at approximately 2:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man, both of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. The individuals were a father and son, according to police.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department’s Metro Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 219-755-3855, or to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

