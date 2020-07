First responders have recovered the body of a boy who drowned Thursday evening at Gary's Marquette Park Beach along Lake Michigan, police said.

The Gary Police Department first responded to Marquette Park Beach at 5:09 p.m. for a call of a child in the water. At approximately 6:24 p.m., marine units and divers recovered the body of a male child, according to a police news release.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.