Officials in the community of Gary, Indiana have unveiled a vision for a revitalized downtown as part of a partnership with Notre Dame’s School of Architecture.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton unveiled the dramatic plan in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re very intentional to make sure everyone feels the growth and potential,” he said.

The blueprint is a multi-phase approach to revitalizing neighborhoods and the community’s historic downtown, with faculty at Notre Dame playing a key role in the plan.

Step one? Addressing blight in the downtown corridor.

“We have to reestablish all the pieces of it,” said Marianne Cusato of the Notre Dame School of Architecture. “From the design, to construction, to financing of all the pieces that go into a city, we’re reinventing that.”

As part of the project, Gary received several million dollars to clean up its vacant and destroyed buildings, and with the funding locked in, conversations are now underway with developers.

Leaders said they are also removing barriers to building new structures, like tweaking the zoning laws to smooth out the process.

Melton also said part of the project will be a change in how the community is viewed from a public relations perspective, highlighting its cultural offerings and its proximity to downtown Chicago and to the shoreline of Lake Michigan, one of the area’s crown jewels.

“Over 13 new restaurants opened over the last year on Lake Street,” Melton explained. “Even more are coming on Broadway, so we’re planning and working with those investors.”

Leaders know the progress won’t happen overnight, but with incremental changes, they hope to offer Gary residents a chance at a stronger future.

“Just a three-story building downtown, with a place to get coffee and lunch, you will feel that,” Cusato said.

Leaders are encouraging residents to get involved with the plan and offer their input.