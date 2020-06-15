Garth Brooks Concert Coming to Midwest Drive-in Theaters

Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert at the end of June that will be played at drive-in movie theaters across the country, making its way to many in the Midwest.

Brooks announced the full list of theaters playing the June 27th concert event on Monday.

Theaters in Illinois and Indiana have been selected to feature the concert, which include:

McHenry Outdoor Theater: McHenry, IL

Route 66 Drive-in: Springfield, IL

Drive 'N Theatre: Newton, IL

Harvest Moon Drive-in: Gibson City, IL

Chicago Drive-in Theaters: Bridgeview, IL

Tri Way Drive-in: Plymouth, IN

Lake Shore Drive-in, Monticello, IN

Tibbs Drive In: Indianapolis, IN

Starlite Drive In: Bloomington, IN

Moon Lite Drive In: Terre Haute, IN

Bel-Air Drive-in: Versailles, IN

49'er Drive-in Theatre: Valpariso, IN

M.E.L.S. at the Starlite: Thorntown, IN

Holiday Drive-in: Rockport, IN

The concert will be created in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.

The concert event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.

Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”

Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.

Tickets will be on sale June 19 at 11 a.m. on www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks