Garrett Popcorn unveils new fall-inspired flavor for a limited time

Though an oppressive heat wave may leave Chicagoans feeling otherwise, cooler temperatures and a change of seasons are just around the corner.

While pumpkin spice may be the fall flavor that we've seen take over everything from ice cream to waffles, Garrett Popcorn has their own take on a taste of the season that will be available next week as an online exclusive.

Beginning on Monday, Apple CaramelCrisp popcorn will be available for a limited time as fall quickly approaches.

According to Garrett, the recipe includes ground cinnamon and diced dried apples, bringing the flavors of apple pie to the popcorn tub.

It's unknown how long the Apple CaramelCrisp popcorn will be available online, though it's a fair guess that the flavor will not be around come winter time.