Garrett Popcorn Offering $1 Bags This Week

Popcorn lovers, rejoice! Chicago staple Garrett Popcorn Shops is celebrating National Popcorn Day with a sweet (or salty, or both) deal for a limited time.

Starting Monday, you can get a small bag of any of Garrett's signature recipes for $1. The flavors in the deal include plain, buttered, cheese, caramel or the signature mix of cheese and caramel known as "Chicago-style."

The $1 deal runs between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at all Garrett Popcorn locations in the Chicago area. For other locations, the promotions lasts through Sunday.

Customers are limited to one $1 bag per transaction and that price doesn't include tax, the company says.

For those who don't live near a Garrett Popcorn Shop, fear not. In comments on the company's Facebook post about the deal, Garrett told wishful snackers without a store nearby to keep an eye out for an online offer next week.