Garrett Crochet Will Undergo Assignment; Return Around ‘Mid-May'

Crochet will undergo assignment; return around 'mid-may' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Garrett Crochet, a left-handed middle reliever for the White Sox, will not appear in spring training games this spring and will tentatively rejoin the team after he undergoes a rehab assignment likely in April, according to Rick Hahn.

"I think Garrett Crochet is probably, in addition to Liam [Hendriks], our only lingering health issue from the offseason," Hahn said."He's progressing quite well. We view him as continuing to build during camp. He will not appear in Cactus League games, however.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We suspect will be on a rehab assignment sometime in April and with the possibility of rejoining the club if everything goes smoothly sometime in approximately mid-May. As is usually the case, we'll have a grasp on his timeline once he's out on a rehab assignment, likely in April."

In the first couple days of April in 2022, it was announced Crochet would undergo Tommy John surgery after he felt a pop in his elbow during a spring training appearance that season.

After receiving two medical opinions, according to Sports Illustrated, both recommended he receive season-ending surgery. Hence, he did not make an appearance during the 2022 season.

Upon reporting with pitchers and catchers to spring training on Wednesday, Hahn admitted the young reliever will need a bit more time to regain form before returning to the mound.

Crochet, 23, was taken in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft by the White Sox out of Tennessee. He pitched six innings in five games of the 2020 season, allowing zero runs.

In 2021, Crochet entered a more consistent role out of the bullpen, pitching 54.1 innings in 54 games. He recorded an impressive 2.82 ERA, allowing 17 earned runs among 230 batters faced that season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.