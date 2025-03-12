What is Garcia's Chicago? What to know about the city's newest music venue

A new music venue will soon open in Chicago’s West Loop, paying homage to one of the most iconic names in music history.

Garcia’s, located in the 1000 block of West Washington, pays tribute to the life and legacy of Jerry Garcia, a co-founder, guitarist and vocalist for the Grateful Dead.

The venue will feature 300 seats, dining options and a host of musical performances, and is set to open later this month.

What is Garcia’s?

According to the company, Garcia’s is a “home for live music and elevated dining” that was inspired by the legacy of Garcia and the Grateful Dead, seeking to pay tribute to things that meant the most to the group.

Garcia’s family is involved in the project, according to the venue’s website, along with Peter Shapiro and his company Dayglo Presents.

According to the venue’s website, it will also house Garcia family photos, movie posters and original artwork, all forming an homage to his legacy in the music and art worlds.

The venue’s food will be drawn from Garcia’s Spanish roots and northern California residences, along with American comfort food.

Who will perform at the venue to kick things off?

According to the Garcia’s website, Grahame Lesh & Friends will be the headlining band for their opening weekend from March 21-23.

Daniel Donato and Nicki Bluhm will also be performing at the venue, according to organizers.

Lesh is the son of Phil Lesh, who famously played the bass for the Grateful Dead throughout their remarkable run. Lesh was described as a “torchbearer of the Grateful Dead’s spirit,” according to Garcia’s.

Who else will perform at Garcia’s during its opening year?

More than 50 performances have been announced so far. Other acts set to perform at Garcia’s include Blind Boys of Alabama on March 30, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band June 19-21, and The Travelin’ McCourys on July 26.

More information can be found on the venue’s website.