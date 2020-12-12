Garages Burglarized in North Side Neighborhood, Chicago Police Say

Police are warning residents of a three garage burglaries reported in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each incident someone broke into a door of a garage and stole lawn care equipment and tools, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened between 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of West Columbia Avenue, about 8 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue and between 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.