Reward offered in Gage Park mass shooting investigation

A reward is being offered for information in connection to a mass shooting in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood that left three people dead and six wounded.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the $20,000 reward is being offered in hopes of uncovering more information on the shooting as police work to identify suspects in the case.

“This is a tragic crime, brazen and unthinkable to have occurred in the middle of the afternoon much less during the holiday season,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon said in a statement. “We are dedicated to working closely with our law enforcement partners and CrimeStoppers to locate those responsible and are also appealing to the public to assist in their identification.”

According to a press release, Cook County CrimeStoppers and the ATF have each put forward $10,000 for information, location and apprehension of those involved in the shooting.

Several questions remained after eight people were shot, three fatally, on Monday in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities said. NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete reports.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cook County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-535-7867.

According to police, the shooting occurred Dec. 2 near 59th Street and South Saint Louis Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. The victims had apparently been at a "social gathering" inside a home in the 3500 block of West 59th Street when gunfire rang out.

A total of nine people were shot, all between the ages of 20 and 35, according to Chicago police.

Three of those victims died from their injuries, according to authorities.

Details on what led up to the shooting remain limited, with police hoping the rewards will help accelerate their investigation.