Future of Hammond Emergency Room in Question as Franciscan Health Plans Closure

The future of a Hammond, Indiana emergency room is in question as Franciscan Health wants to close the doors to the city's only emergency room, but the city of Hammond is holding out hope that a court order could keep services open to the community.

Geraldine Hartfield and her husband have gone to Franciscan Health in Hammond for years. They can’t believe it might close.

“I think it should stay open because the people in the community need it,” said Hartfield.

The hospital has been in operation for 120 years.

Franciscan Health, known to locals as St. Margaret's, announced plans to close the emergency room starting Friday. It’s the only hospital in the area.

“It really is just about the only one when you think about the area you have to go a great distance,” said Hartfield.

The Mayor of Hammond, Thomas McDermott, is outraged at the decision to close.

“These patients are going to have to be transported further away over ordering other hospitals. It’s a health care crisis,” said Mayor McDermott.

He supports the city’s decision to take Franciscan Health to court.

“If Franciscan is allowed to break the promise they made to the city to keep the emergency room open-we relied about that promise- they have to follow through with that,” said Mayor McDermott.

A statement from Franciscan Health says in part:

“We have seen inpatient volume at Franciscan Health Hammond drop to an average of 2.5 patients per day.“

Court documents show in 2022 only 27 percent of hospital runs went to Franciscan health hospital versus others.

“It is literally a demolition zone right now,” said Mayor McDermott reasoning why the number decreased of people going to that hospital.

The hospital, in the court documents, stated they are facing a staffing shortage. Mayor McDermott doesn’t believe that’s the real reason they are closing.

“It’s a money decision. This all about dollars and cents,” said Mayor McDermott.

In a statement from the hospital, a spokesperson said that hospital-based services in two nearby communities will be consolidated, with ambulances still going to Hammond.

“Franciscan Health is consolidating its hospital-based services in Munster and Dyer and continuing to offer ambulatory services in Hammond.”

Geraldine and her husband are not satisfied with the response.

“Definitely concerning, but we can only do so much,” said Hartfield.

The hearing is scheduled to be continued on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to determine if the emergency room can remain open.