Funeral held for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil

A funeral for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil was held on Thursday, as friends, family and colleagues said their final goodbyes to the military veteran and mother of three.

"You are a true hero, you will not be forgotten and your memory will live on through your family and your brothers and sisters in blue," sheriff Andrew Sullivan said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered Illinois flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of Musil, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while on duty last week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of DeKalb County Sherriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, who tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28, 2024," a notice from the state said.

"She was my confidant, my rock, and although my little sister, she always had a way of taking care of me," Musil's older sister said at her funeral.

Flags were lowered Tuesday at sunrise. They will remain at half staff through sunset Thursday, the notice added.

Musil, 35, last Thursday was sitting inside her vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of southbound Illinois Route 23, when a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the vehicle from behind.

Musil was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of aggravated DUI causing death with Musil's fatality in the line of duty, according to authorities.

Sweeney was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

WREX in Rockford reported Musil leaves behind three children, ages 5, 11 and 12. Her funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with a public visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the NIU Convocation Center, located at 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb.