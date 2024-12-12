Funeral for slain Oak Park detective, Allan Reddins, to be held Thursday

An Oak Park police detective killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday.

Det. Allan Reddins was shot and killed while responding to a report of a person with a gun at a bank in the Chicago suburb on Black Friday.

A wake and funeral service will be held Thursday at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. Reddins' wake is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. before a funeral service at 11 a.m.

The services will be streamed live on YouTube.

Those interested in donating to support Reddins' family can do so via Oak Park Lodge #8, Fraternal Order of Police, which is collecting donations on Zelle at oakparklodge8@gmail.com. A QR code to contribute to the fund is also available here.

According to the village, funds raised will directly benefit the Reddins' family, particularly Reddins' son, who attends college out-of-state, and his mother, who is receiving medical treatment.

The funeral follows a candlelight vigil and visitation service earlier this week.

Police announced charges Saturday against a Chicago man in connection with the killing of Reddins, who fatally shot Reddins after police responded to calls of an armed man leaving a bank in downtown in Oak Park.

Reddins' death is the department's first line of duty death since 1938.