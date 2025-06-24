Funeral for Chicago police officer killed in line of duty to be held Wednesday

The funeral for a Chicago police officer who was fatally shot by a fellow officer in an accidental shooting earlier this month will be held Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the funeral service for Ofc. Krystal Rivera will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 W. Roosevelt Rd. in suburban Forest Park.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A visitation for Rivera was held Tuesday at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood.

Rivera, 36, shot and killed in the line of duty on June 5 in the city's East Chatham neighborhood after an "investigatory stop" led to a police chase.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, was the mother of a "very young daughter," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference.

Read more about the incident here.