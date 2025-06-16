Chicago police announced funeral services for Officer Krystal Rivera, who was shot by a fellow officer earlier this month.

According to the Chicago Police Department, visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, located at 6901 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago police said the funeral service itself will be held at 12 p.m. on June 25 at Living Word Christian Center, located at 7600 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park.

36-year-old Rivera was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 5 in the city's East Chatham neighborhood after an "investigatory stop" led to a police chase.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, was the mother of a "very young daughter," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference.

