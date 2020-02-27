Police Investigate After Dogs Found Badly Burned, Abused in Jefferson Park

It’s been a tough week for a pair of dogs named Chase and Lucky, as the father-and-son were both found badly wounded on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Chicago police found Chase sitting outside a home in the 5800 block of North Elston in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood on Monday. Authorities originally thought the dog had been hit by a car, but upon further investigation they found gaping wounds on one side of Chase’s body, along with severe burns.

“You can only imagine what he went through,” Dr. Peter Sakas of the Niles Animal Hospital said.

A day later, police received a call about another dog found in the same area. The dog, later identified as Chase’s son Lucky, had similar wounds, and authorities were horrified at the abuse that he had gone through.

“There was definitely some type of substance poured on this dog,” Sakas said. “Definitely something was done to these dogs. It was not accidental.”

Chicago police Lieutenant John Garrido and his group Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation decided to do something to help the dogs. The group put together a fundraiser, scheduled to be held Thursday night at Biagio’s Banquet Hall. Admission is $10, and the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Whatever we need to spend to help these animals, we are going to do it,” Garrido said.

For those unable to attend the fundraiser, the group has also posted more information on how to help the dogs on its Facebook page.

As for getting justice for Chase and Lucky, Chicago police say the dogs were both microchipped, and the department has launched a full-scale criminal investigation.

“Some human did this to them, if you want to call them a human,” Garrido said.