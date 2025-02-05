Full Summerfest 2025 lineup to be released soon. Here's which artists are already confirmed

The warm, sunny days of summer may feel like an eternity away, but those looking forward to weekend nights full of live music in Milwaukee can start to put some plans into place.

Summerfest, the renowned multi-genre music fest that takes place annually across multiple weekends in Milwaukee, will be revealing its full lineup on Wednesday, Feb. 12, though several artists have already confirmed their appearances.

Touted as one of the most affordable music festivals in the country by event organizers, fans can see performers at both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the BMO Pavilion, with performances slated for late June into Independence Day weekend.

While fans can expect much more at the lineup's full announcement, numerous artists have already confirmed their appearance and show date for Summerfest 2025.

The following artists and dates have been confirmed for the American Family Amphitheater:

Def Leppard with Tesla - Thursday, June 19

Hozier with Gigi Perez - Friday, June 20

James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - Saturday, June 21

Lainey Wilson - Thursday, June 26

The Killers - Friday, June 27

Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli - Saturday, June 28

Benson Boone - Thursday, July 3

The following artists and dates have been confirmed for the BMO Pavilion:

The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - Thursday, June 19

George Thorogood with Foghat - Friday, June 20

Japanese Breakfast - Saturday, June 21

The Avett Brothers - Thursday, June 26

CAKE - Friday, June 27

Riley Green - Saturday, June 28

Chicago - Saturday, July 4

The full lineup will be revealed at 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Summerfest's website here. Information will also be available on Summerfest's social media channels.