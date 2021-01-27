Full Schedule: IHSA Releases New Guidelines for High School Sports

The Illinois High School Association has rolled out its schedule for high school sports for the remainder of the school year, with seven sports permitted to begin practices immediately under the new guidelines.

Most sports in the winter and early spring will not hold state series events, and final determinations will be made on the fate of late spring and early summer sports, the IHSA said in a press release.

Here is the current schedule of practices, starts of competition, and the concluding dates for high school sports:

Boys and Girls’ Basketball

Practices can begin ASAP, with games starting one week after the start of practice. There will be no state series tournament this year, and competition will conclude on March 13.

Boys’ Swimming and Diving

Practices can begin ASAP, with meets starting one week after the start of practice. There will be no state series tournament this year, and competition will conclude on March 13.

Dance

Practices can begin ASAP, with competitions starting one week after the start of practice. A virtual state series tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 6, and the end date of competition is March 13.

Cheerleading

Practices can begin ASAP, with competitions starting one week after the start of practice. A virtual state series tournament is scheduled for March 6 and 12, and the end date of competition is March 13.

Boys and Girls’ Bowling

Practices can begin ASAP, with competitions starting one week after the start of practice. No state series tournament will be held, and the end date of competitions is March 13.

Girls’ Gymnastics

Practices can begin ASAP, with competitions starting one week after the start of practice. There will be no state series tournament held, and the end date of competitions is March 13.

Badminton

Practices can begin ASAP, with competitions starting one week after the start of practice. The decision on a state series tournament remains TBD, and competition is set to end April 3.

Boys’ Soccer

Practices can begin March 1, with games starting one week after the start of practice. There will be no state series this year, and competition will conclude on April 17.

Football

Practices can begin March 3, with the first games scheduled for March 19. There will be no state series this year, and games will conclude on April 24.

Girls’ Volleyball

Practices can begin March 8, with the first games scheduled one week after practices start. There will be no state series, and competition will conclude on April 24.

Boys’ Gymnastics

Practices can begin March 15, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end May 22.

Boys and Girls’ Water Polo

Practices can begin March 15, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end May 29.

Baseball

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Boys and Girls’ Lacrosse

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Girls’ Soccer

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Softball

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Boys’ Tennis

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Boys and Girls’ Track and Field

Practices can begin April 5, with meets allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Boys’ Volleyball

Practices can begin April 5, with games allowed to start one week after the start of practice. The status of a state series tournament is TBD, and competition will end on June 19.

Wrestling

Practices can begin April 19, with meets allowed to start one week after the start of practice. There will be no state series event this summer, and competition will end on June 12.