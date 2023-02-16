Full List of Upcoming Chicago Museum Free Days For 2023

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.
Here's a list of upcoming free days at museums across Chicago.
Adler Planetarium
Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Learn more here.
Art Institute of Chicago
Free for Illinois residents Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through Mar. 24
Local
Learn more here.
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders
Learn more here.
Field Museum
February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 20, 21, 28
March: Free for Illinois residents on Mar. 7, 14
Learn more here.
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.
The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.
Learn more here.
Museum of Science and Industry
February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 16, 21
March: 1, 6, 14
Learn more here.
Shedd Aquarium
February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 16 21 22, 23, 28
March: 1, 2
Learn more here.