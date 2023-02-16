things to do

Full List of Upcoming Chicago Museum Free Days For 2023

By NBC 5 Staff

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.

Here's a list of upcoming free days at museums across Chicago.

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Learn more here.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through Mar. 24

Learn more here.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Learn more here.

Field Museum

February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 20, 21, 28

March: Free for Illinois residents on Mar. 7, 14

Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more here.

Museum of Science and Industry

February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 16, 21

March: 1, 6, 14

Learn more here.

Shedd Aquarium

February: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 16 21 22, 23, 28

March: 1, 2

Learn more here.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

