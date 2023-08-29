List of FEMA's Cook County disaster recovery centers for those impacted by Chicago flooding

Four FEMA-led disaster recovery centers are set to open in Cook County Tuesday to help victims of this summer's flooding get in-person help, apply for federal disaster funds and more.

"You have grants that might be available for in-home repair," a FEMA spokesperson said. "We offer temporary housing assistance, if you have to leave out of your home and live somewhere else temporarily. You can be reimbursed if you had to stay in a hotel during that disaster as well."

At each of the four centers, specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be available to help residents apply for assistance, upload documents, and provide answers on how to make properties more disaster-resistant, according to a press release.

Here's where the centers are located, and when they'll be open:

Chicago, Austin North: Washington Square Mall at 4851 West North Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Chicago, Austin South: Columbus Square Fieldhouse, 500 South Central Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays

Cicero, Morton College: 3801 South Central Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Berwyn, Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage: 3310 Grove Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday

According to officials, additional centers will be opening soon.

Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance by calling 800-621-3362, or by going to FEMA’s website.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 16.