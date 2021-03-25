covid vaccine illinois

Full List: Mass Vaccination Sites in Illinois

There are plenty of options to choose from, but if you're looking for a mass vaccination location, there are several set up across the state

With Illinois and Chicago both expanding eligibility for vaccinations this month, where can you go to get your vaccine?

For a complete list of places where you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois click here. To see a breakdown of who is eligible and where click here.

As of March 20, the state-run mass vaccination sites operating in Illinois included:

OpensLocationAddressAppointmentDoses capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenTinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenTriton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenSouth Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenOrr BuildingIllinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org1620
(217) 210-8801
Now OpenBelle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
Now OpenBanterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/.540
Now OpenCarbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/.540
Now OpenWinnebago County1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford ILhttps://www.wchd.org/1350
Now OpenGateway Convention Center1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
Now OpenFormer K-Mart1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenOakley Lindsey Center300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Mar 19Former Sam’s Club501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750
Mar 19DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenUnited Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDanville Community College2000 E. Main Street, Danville ILhttps://vchd.org/County residents only
Now OpenVermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville ILhttps://vchd.org/County residents only
Now OpenGrossinger Motors Arena101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington ILhttps://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-VaccineCounty residents only
Now OpenCamden Centre2701 1st Street East, Milan ILhttps://richd.org/County residents Only
Now OpenShabbona Middle School725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/County residents Only
Now OpenNIU Convocation Center1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://www.lakecountyil.gov/4521/COVID-19-VaccineCounty residents only

