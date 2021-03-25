Full List: Mass Vaccination Sites in Illinois

With Illinois and Chicago both expanding eligibility for vaccinations this month, where can you go to get your vaccine?
There are plenty of options to choose from, but if you're looking for a mass vaccination location, there are several set up across the state.
For a complete list of places where you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois click here. To see a breakdown of who is eligible and where click here.
As of March 20, the state-run mass vaccination sites operating in Illinois included:
|Opens
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Doses capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org
|1620
|(217) 210-8801
|Now Open
|Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|Now Open
|Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/.
|540
|Now Open
|Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/.
|540
|Now Open
|Winnebago County
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Mar 19
|Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|Mar 19
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4521/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only