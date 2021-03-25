Full List: Mass Vaccination Sites in Illinois

With Illinois and Chicago both expanding eligibility for vaccinations this month, where can you go to get your vaccine?

There are plenty of options to choose from, but if you're looking for a mass vaccination location, there are several set up across the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For a complete list of places where you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois click here. To see a breakdown of who is eligible and where click here.

As of March 20, the state-run mass vaccination sites operating in Illinois included: