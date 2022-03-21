Full List: Here Are the 46 Locations for Willie Wilson's Thursday Gas Giveaway

As gas prices rise across the nation, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is again stepping up to give city and suburban residents relief.

Wilson has planned a second giveaway on Thursday after his first led to major traffic jams near a number of Chicago gas stations last week.

In partnership with at least 46 gas stations from around the Chicago area, the businessman said he will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent. Each vehicle will get up to $50 and participating gas stations will be lowering their prices during the event, which is set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Wondering where you can go to fill up your tank for free?

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Chicago Locations

Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo - 9115 S. Stony Island Ave.

Marathon - 1839 E. 95th St.

Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Super Save - 9811 S. Halsted St.

BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.

Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Falcon - 43 North Homan Ave.

Super Save - 11100 S. State St.

Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

BP - 7600 South Chicago Ave.

BP - 3101 S. Michigan Ave.

BP - 3955 N. Western Ave.

BP - 4244 S. Wentworth Ave.

Shell - 2477 S. Archer Ave.

BP - 3047 S. Halsted Ave.

Citgo - 501 W. 31st St.

Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.

BP - 342 E. 35th St.

Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave.

Suburban Locations