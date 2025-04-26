‘Full circle moment': Chicago artist Hebru Brantley opens EXPO Chicago

Opening Night of EXPO Chicago was a packed event, with excitement among viewers to see Chicago artist Hebru Brantley and New York artist Derrick Adams.

Both artists have site specific works featured in THE COLLECTION at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, and the conversation centered around the intersection of fashion, art and culture.

Brantley said it was a "sort of peak behind the curtain."

"I think it’s always really helpful and informative for folks that appreciate art to understand why the artist created it," Brantley said.

Being the opening night headliner at EXPO Chicago was a full circle moment, according to Brantley, but it wasn't his first.

The first happened three years ago, when the very first statue of his iconic Flyboy character was unveiled outside of Navy Pier in front of the Chicago Children’s Museum.

"I talked about how I worked my way through college working here at Navy Pier," Brantley said. "It was grueling, but to have this full circle moment where I have my representation, my mascot in one of the greatest landmarks in Chicago it means everything."

Brantley grew up in the Bronzeville neighborhood, and even though he lives in Los Angeles now, he still spends a lot of time in the Windy City.

“Chicago is my home. I’m always here. I still keep a studio here. Chicago is always gonna be home," Brantley said.